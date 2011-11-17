* Jobless claims, housing starts top expectations
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Thursday as rising yields on euro zone debt overshadowed
optimism from data showing improvement by the U.S. economy.
Spanish bond yields hit 6.98 percent, their highest level
since 1997, at a 10-year auction, while a French bond auction
Somewhat offsetting those worries, data showed U.S. claims
for jobless benefits hit a seven-month low last week, while
permits for future home construction rebounded strongly,
bolstering views the economy was gaining traction.
The 7 percent mark for bond yields is viewed by investors
as unsustainable, as both Greece and Portugal were forced to
seek bailouts after yields hit similar levels.
Investors have worried that the debt problems could tip the
global economy into another recession, which would hurt U.S.
growth even though data here has suggested economy is picking
up.
"The market is trying to focus on our own U.S. macro data,
but it is still being trumped by the situation in Europe
because the wheels seem to be coming off the bus over there,"
said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New
York.
"As much as it is trying to shift the focus over here, it
is difficult because it keeps getting drawn back into the
exposure and the situation over in Europe."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 5.26
points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,900.33. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 4.56 points, or 0.37 percent, at
1,232.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 18.06
points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,621.55.
The Dow swung back and forth into positive territory, with
energy shares lending upward support, including Exxon Mobil
Corp (XOM.N), which rose 1.3 percent at $79.28.
On the Nasdaq, Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) fell 6.1
percent to $11.70 a day after the chip gear maker gave a
cautious revenue outlook and warned it expects to be affected
by a tough economy. The PHLX semiconductor index .SOX lost
Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) reported a much
wider-than-expected quarterly loss as higher markdowns and
pricing pressures in appliances squeezed margins. Its shares
fell 4 percent to $65.44.
