* ECB considers lending to IMF for bailouts
* Heinz falls after profit report
* S&P 500 faces key test at 50-day moving average
* Indexes up: Dow, S&P both 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to open)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Wall Street stocks rose in
early trading on Friday after Europe's debt crisis drove heavy
market losses this week, with the S&P 500 falling through
important technical levels and facing another key test of
strength.
Selling on Thursday afternoon pushed the S&P 500 through a
support level at around 1,230. The next key test will be
whether the index can hold its 50-day moving average just above
1,200, possibly setting the stage for a bounce if it does.
Growing concerns about Europe's debt crisis have set U.S.
stocks up for their worst week in two months.
Euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials have
discussed the idea of the European Central Bank lending to the
IMF so it has sufficient resources to bail out even the biggest
euro zone sovereigns, Reuters reported Thursday. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7MH2MW]
"It's light volume, so it's hard for us to put credence in
a bounce off of yesterday's lows," said Sal Arnuk, co-manager
of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey. "We are
trading off European headlines, what's going to happen with the
EU and reaction to Spanish bonds rebounding."
European sovereign debt yields, an important risk barometer
for investors, eased from recent highs while the euro firmed.
The yield on the Spanish 10-year ES10YT=RR, a recent focus of
investors' concerns, fell back to 6.44 percent after rising
above 7 percent earlier in the session.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 40.79
points, or 0.35 percent, to 11,811.52. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 4.67 points, or 0.38 percent, to
1,220.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 4.25 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 2,592.24.
The S&P 500 is down 3.5 percent this week. That would be
its worst weekly run since late September.
In another crisis flashpoint, Greece's national unity
government will submit a 2012 austerity budget to parliament on
Friday, its first task in meeting the terms of an international
bailout, but a rift widened between the coalition's main
parties. [ID:nL5E7MI0BK]
The crisis comes at a time when the U.S. economy is gaining
steam as factories produce more cars and slowing inflation
relieves pressure on spending power. That is putting the
country on a stronger footing to resist an economic storm
gathering over Europe. [ID:nN1E7AG198]
H J Heinz Co HNZ.N reported lower quarterly profit early
Friday, but the company stood by its full-year forecast. The
shares fell 1.5 percent to $51.97. [ID:nN1E7AH06B]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)