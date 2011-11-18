* ECB considers lending to IMF for bailouts
* S&P 500 faces key test at 50-day moving average
* Indexes: Dow up 0.3 ,S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Friday, but easing European sovereign debt yields
kept the S&P 500 above a key technical level.
Selling on Thursday afternoon pushed the S&P 500 below a
support level at around 1,230. The next key test will be
whether the index can hold its 50-day moving average just above
1,200, possibly setting the stage for a bounce if it does.
Still, persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis have
U.S. stocks on track for their worst week in two months.
"Today the concerns about Europe have softened some, if for
only one day," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of
Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New York.
Financial shares, among the most sensitive to euro zone
financial strains, rebounded from recent losses. The S&P
financial index .GSPF was up 0.4 percent.
Traders were upbeat after a Reuters report on Thursday that
euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials have
discussed the idea of the European Central Bank lending to the
IMF so it has sufficient resources to bail out even the biggest
euro zone sovereigns. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MH2MW]
European debt yields, an important risk barometer for
investors, came off recent highs while the euro firmed. The
yield on the Spanish 10-year ES10YT=RR, a focus of market
anxiety, fell back to 6.43 percent after rising above 7 percent
earlier in the session.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 30.12
points, or 0.26 percent, at 11,800.85. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 0.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at
1,217.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 9.03
points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,578.96.
The S&P 500 is down 3.5 percent so far this week. That
would be its worst weekly run since late September.
While investors try to come to grips with how much of an
impact the European crisis may have on the U.S. economy, data
here continued to show improvement. [ID:nN1E7AG198]
Jefferies initiated coverage of Coca-Cola (KO.N) with a buy
rating, sending the stock up 1.5 percent at $67.60.
Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by about 4-to-3,
while composite trading volume was light at nearly 3 billion
shares.
