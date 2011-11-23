* S&P on track for sixth day of losses on Europe fears
* Jobless claims, durable goods orders on tap
* Futures off: Dow 81 pts, S&P 8.9 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Wednesday as worries over Europe once again weighed on
investor sentiment, putting the S&P 500 on track for a sixth
day of losses.
* Muted demand for a German bond auction heightened fears
the euro zone crisis would worsen a day after borrowing costs
in Spain hit another record high. Concerns about high debt in
Europe and the United States have pressured markets. Last week
was the S&P's worst in two months, and the index has fallen
more than 5 percent in its current string of declines. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7MN18M]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 8.9 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 81
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 14.75 points.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to run stress tests on six
large U.S. banks, including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and
Citigroup Inc (C.N), using a hypothetical market shock,
including a deteriorating European debt crisis, as part of an
annual review of bank health. Bank of America fell 0.9 percent
to $5.32 in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E7AL1VR]
* Chinese manufacturing shrank the most in 32 months in
November, intensified concerns about a global economic
slowdown. Crude oil fell 1.5 percent on fears of reduced demand
from the world's No. 2 economy. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
* The S&P managed on Tuesday to hold near 1,187, seen as
the next technical support and representing the 61.8 percent
retracement of the 2011 high to low. The index fell below the
1,200 mark last week.
* Trading volume is likely to be low on Wednesday, the day
before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, when U.S. markets are
closed. That could amplify turbulence, which remains tied to
Europe's volatility.
* Investors also awaited a new round of economic data.
Initial jobless claims are seen rising by 2,000 to 390,000 in
the latest week, while October durable goods orders are
forecast to fall 1 percent. Both are scheduled for release at
8:30 a.m. EST [1330 GMT]
* In addition, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
final November consumer sentiment index will be released at
9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT) Economists look for a reading of 64.5,
compared with 64.2 in the preliminary November report.
* Deere & Co (DE.N), one of the world's largest heavy
equipment producers, reported quarterly results early
Wednesday. [ID:nASA0389P]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)