* S&P on track for sixth day of losses on Europe fears
* Jobless claims tick higher in latest week
* Deere rallies in premarket after results
* Futures off: Dow 92 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on
track for a sixth straight losing day as the euro zone crisis
and weak Chinese data weighed on investor sentiment.
The latest U.S. data showed an unexpected rise weekly
jobless claims, while durable goods orders fell less than
expected. Futures barely budged, as the focus stayed overseas.
World stocks hit their lowest in six weeks as weak demand
in a German bond auction heightened fears the euro zone crisis
would worsen. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MN1M4]
Debt problems in Europe and the United States have
pressured markets. The S&P has fallen more than 5 percent in
over the last five sessions.
Chinese manufacturing shrank the most in 32 months in
November, intensified concerns about a global economic
slowdown. Crude oil fell 1.9 percent on fears of reduced demand
from the world's No. 2 economy. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
"A contraction in China would not help the global economy,
and right now the global economy is struggling," said Wayne
Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New
York. "There's both weakness there and concerns about Europe,
and that offsets any positive news we might have."
New U.S. jobless claims rose slightly last week but held
below 400,000 for the third straight week, while new orders for
a range of durable goods unexpectedly rose in October. Sharp
downward revisions to the prior month's data suggested
manufacturing was taking a breather. [ID:nCAT005558]
[ID:nN1E7AM09Z]
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 11 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 92
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 17 points.
The S&P managed Tuesday to hold near 1,187, seen as the
next key technical support that represents the 61.8 percent
retracement of the 2011 high to low. The index fell below the
1,200 mark last week.
"I think that after all the losses we've suffered the
market is oversold, but the fact that we've fallen so far so
fast suggests there could still be further room to drop," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC
in New York.
Trading volume is likely to be low on Wednesday, the day
before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, when U.S. markets are
closed. That could amplify turbulence, which remains tied to
Europe's volatility.
Deere & Co (DE.N) shares climbed 5.8 percent to $76.12 in
premarket trading after quarterly earnings beat expectations
and sales climbed 20 percent. [ID:nN1E7AK2BY]
The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to run stress tests on six
large U.S. banks, including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and
Citigroup Inc (C.N), using a hypothetical market shock that
includes a deteriorating European debt crisis as part of an
annual review. Bank of America fell 1.9 percent to $5.27 in
premarket trading. [ID:nN1E7AL1VR]
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final November
consumer sentiment index will be released at 9:55 a.m. EST
(1455 GMT) Economists look for a reading of 64.5, compared with
64.2 in the preliminary November report.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)