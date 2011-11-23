* S&P set for 6th losing day on Europe fears, China data
* U.S. data paint a mixed picture
* Deere rallies after profit tops view
* Indexes off: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. stocks tumbled again on
Wednesday, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 on pace for a sixth
straight decline as frustration with the euro zone's debt
crisis coupled with weak Chinese factory data sank investor
sentiment.
Debt problems that have plagued Europe and the United
States have pressured markets, knocking the S&P down more than
7 percent over the last six sessions.
World stocks hit their lowest in six weeks on Wednesday as
weak demand in a German bond auction heightened fears the euro
zone crisis would worsen, although a German official downplayed
those worries. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MN3F9]
"Clearly Europe is continuing to drive the bus. The market
is exhausted, it is tired of the lack of leadership on both
sides of the pond, it is tired of the continuing drama that is
playing out there that no one seems to be paying attention to,"
said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New
York.
"The path of least resistance is lower because the market
is starting to say to you it is getting disgusted with the lack
of any concrete plan. Whether it is the ECB monetizing the
debt, whatever it is, the market is not getting anything."
Data showed Chinese manufacturing shrank the most in 32
months in November, intensifying concerns about a global
economic slowdown. U.S. crude oil fell 2.6 percent on fears of
reduced demand from China, the world's No. 2 economy.
[ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
U.S. data painted a mixed picture and showed little reason
for optimism. New unemployment benefit claims rose last week
and consumer spending barely increased in October, while other
reports showed new orders for a range of long-lasting
manufactured goods rose. [ID:nN1E7AM0EH]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 192.65
points, or 1.68 percent, to 11,301.07. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX fell 21.25 points, or 1.79 percent, to
1,166.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 50.51 points,
or 2.00 percent, to 2,470.77.
All 10 S&P sectors were negative, with financials among the
biggest decliners over concerns about exposure to European
debt. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) dropped 3.1 percent to $28.49
and Citigroup Inc (C.N) lost 4.4 percent to $23.38.
Economically sensitive stocks such as energy and
commodity-related issues were also lower. The PHLX Oil service
sector index .OSX dropped 3.2 percent and the S&P materials
sector .GSPM fell 2.3 percent. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N)
slipped 3.3 percent to $66.66 and DuPont (DD.N) dipped 2.2
percent to $44.42.
Volume was light ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday,
when markets are closed. About 2.67 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq by midday,
below the daily average.
One of the few bright spots on the S&P, Deere & Co (DE.N)
climbed 3.6 percent to $74.49 after quarterly earnings beat
expectations and sales climbed 20 percent. [ID:nN1E7AK2BY]
