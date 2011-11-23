* S&P down more than 7 pct over last 6 sessions
* Weak German bond auction worries investors
* Dow off 2.1 pct, S&P off 2.2 pct, Nasdaq off 2.4 pct
(Updates to close)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. stocks suffered a sixth
straight day of losses on Wednesday as frustration over the
euro zone's debt crisis, coupled with weak Chinese factory
data, further dented investor sentiment.
A weak German bond sale sparked fears the debt crisis was
even beginning to threaten Berlin, with the leaders of France
and Germany still at odds over a longer-term structural
solution.
The poor demand for German government bonds showed that
investors viewed investing in the euro zone as being too
risky.
Debt problems plaguing Europe and the United States have
pressured markets, knocking the S&P 500 down more than 7
percent over the last six sessions. World stocks hit their
lowest in six weeks on Wednesday.
"A poor auction of German bonds added to recent worries
that the risks from the debt mess are spreading to the core of
the euro zone," said WhatsTrading.com options strategist
Frederick Ruffy.
All 10 S&P 500 sectors were negative, with financials
among the biggest decliners over concerns about exposure to
European debt. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) dropped 3.5 percent
to $28.38 and Citigroup Inc (C.N) lost 3.9 percent to $23.51.
Economically sensitive stocks such as energy and
commodity-related issues also slid. The PHLX oil service
sector index .OSX dropped 3.7 percent and the S&P materials
sector .GSPM fell 2.8 percent. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) lost
3.6 percent to $66.50 and DuPont and Co (DD.N) shed 2.9
percent to $44.08.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI sank 236.17
points, or 2.05 percent, to 11,257.55 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 26.25 points, or
2.21 percent, to 1,161.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
lost 61.20 points, or 2.43 percent, to 2,460.08.
The S&P 500's six-day decline is the longest such streak
since a seven-day slide that ended Aug. 2.
Reflecting heightened fears in the market, the CBOE
Volatility Index, or VIX .VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear
gauge, jumped 6.3 percent.
Volume was light ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday,
when markets are closed. About 6.9 billion shares changed
hands on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq,
below the current daily average of 8 billion shares.
"There is no buying demand, but this does not mean that
there is a really strong offer, either. It just means that we
might be working off the 'oversold-ness' with this choppy
action, 1160-1180 on the S&P," said Joseph Cusick, senior
market analyst at OptionsXpress Holdings Inc in Chicago.
One of the few bright spots was Deere & Co (DE.N), which
climbed 3.9 percent to $74.72 after quarterly earnings beat
expectations and sales shot up 20 percent. [ID:nN1E7AK2BY]
Adding to market worries, data showed Chinese
manufacturing shrank the most in 32 months in November,
intensifying concerns about a global economic slowdown. U.S.
crude oil fell 1.8 percent on fears of reduced demand from
China, the world's No. 2 economy.
U.S. data painted a mixed picture and showed little reason
for optimism. New jobless claims rose last week and consumer
spending barely increased in October, while another report
showed new orders for durable goods, which include
long-lasting manufactured items such as refrigerators, rose.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)