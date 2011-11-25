* "Black Friday" shopping day looks strong
* Italian bond yields jump
* Markets close at 1 p.m., volume set to be light
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, on
course to snap a six-session losing streak, as a buoyant start
to the holiday shopping season helped offset fears about the
euro zone's debt crisis after another leap in Italian bond
yields.
Reinforcing what some see as recent signs of strength in
the U.S. economy, shoppers stateside flocked to stores, which
opened early to offer a jumpstart to "Black Friday," the
traditional beginning to the U.S. holiday shopping season. The
S&P Retail index .RLX rose 0.4 percent. [ID:nN1E7AO004]
"Anecdotally it seems that Black Friday is off to a
positive start," said Todd Salamone, director of research at
Schaeffer's Investment Research.
Europe will continue to predominate, he said. "We may have
days when the U.S. market separates itself for whatever reason,
but everything is about Europe right now."
Yields on Italy's debt approached recent highs that sparked
a sell-off in world markets. Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to
borrow money over six months on Friday, and its longer-term
funding costs soared far above levels seen as sustainable for
public finances. [ID:nL5E7MO3UP]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 53.32
points, or 0.47 percent, to 11,310.87. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 6.47 points, or 0.56 percent, to
1,168.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 9.50 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 2,469.58.
Friday's moves looked to steer indexes away from ending
with a second consecutive week of losses. The S&P 500 had lost
almost 4 percent this week and given back almost two-thirds of
its gains in October, the market's best month in 20 years.
A European Union conference in Strasbourg produced little
to ease the markets fears, said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"What they agreed to was not bickering in public," he said.
"The markets are going to continue to pressure the EU until
they come up with a solution that is going to ease the
crisis."
For many investors that means the European Central Bank
printing euros to buy larger amounts of European bonds and for
Germany to accept the issuance of euro bonds. Germany currently
opposes both of those options.
U.S. stock markets, closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday, will end trading on Friday at 1 p.m. The day after
Thanksgiving is typically one of the lightest trading volume
days of the year.
