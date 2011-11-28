* S&P, Nasdaq set to bounce after seven days of losses
* Investors hopeful on report of IMF aid for Italy
* Futures up: S&P 31.7 pts, Dow 258 pts, Nasdaq 51.5 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stock index futures
jumped on Monday on optimism over the latest round of proposals
out of Europe designed to corral the growing euro zone debt
crisis.
* Germany and France were exploring radical ways to
integrate euro zone countries in order to impose tighter budget
control, European Union sources told Reuters over the weekend.
For details, see [ID:nL5E7MR0VI]
* Sentiment was also boosted after an Italian newspaper
report suggested the International Monetary Fund was preparing
a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros. The
report was dismissed by an IMF spokesperson. [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 jumped 31.7 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
258 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 51.5 points.
* Last week, the S&P 500 fell 4.7 percent, giving back
almost two-thirds of its gains in October, its best month in 20
years. The Dow was off 4.8 percent for the week, and the Nasdaq
fell 5.1 percent.
* European stocks .FTEU3 rose more than 2 percent on
Monday, led by shares of financial institutions helped by
renewed hopes about of an easing of the debt crisis.
* U.S. President Barack Obama will press EU officials on
Monday to reach a definitive solution to their sovereign debt
crisis, which is emerging as a major 2012 U.S. election worry.
[ID:nN1E7AO0V9]
* Some analysts saw any gains mostly as a technical bounce
after Wall Street suffered its worst week in two months last
week. The lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis
has kept investors away from risky assets and downgrades of
Belgium and Hungary added to the gloom.
* Also boosting the market's mood, a trade group said U.S.
retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales over the
Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year ago.
[ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]
* Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) rose 3.4 percent to
$26.50 in very light premarket trade.
* The Commerce Department releases new home sales at 10
a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists forecast a total of 315,000
annualized units, compared with 313,000 units in September.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Midwest
Manufacturing Index for October at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
The index read 85.2 in September.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)