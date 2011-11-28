* Germany, France seek powers over euro zone budgets
* Retailers gain after strong "Black Friday" sales
* Indexes up: Dow 2.9 pct, S&P 3.3 pct, Nasdaq 3.6 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stocks jumped about 3
percent on Monday on hopes that fresh proposals may emerge out
of Europe to help solve the region's debt crisis.
The rally spread across the board, with all but one issue
on the S&P 500 index higher.
Retail stocks were among the top gainers after a trade
group said U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in
sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a
Efforts heated up on several fronts to ease Europe's
sovereign debt crisis. Germany and France stepped up a drive to
acquire powers to reject national budgets in the euro zone that
breach European Union rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9.
"The mood has changed over the weekend on hopes for
progress towards a lasting resolution to the building debt
crisis," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"Investors seem happy enough to take risks despite the fact
that little has been substantiated this morning."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 321.96
points, or 2.87 percent, at 11,553.74. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX put on 37.82 points, or 3.26 percent, at
1,196.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC rose 88.07 points,
or 3.61 percent, at 2,529.58.
Sentiment was also boosted after an Italian newspaper
report suggested the International Monetary Fund was preparing
a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros. The IMF
Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) rose 3.8 percent to $26.61 and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) was up 1 percent to $57.50.
Materials stocks were advanced on the back of higher
commodities prices. Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N)
jumped 7 percent to $36.14, and Alcoa Inc (AA.N) rose 5.6
percent to $9.45.
But some analysts saw any gains as a technical rebound as
Wall Street came off its worst week in two months.
"An oversold trading opportunity is likely pending this
week, given short-term indicators are increasingly oversold,
but the longer-term technical background is increasingly at
risk," said Robert Sluymer, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
