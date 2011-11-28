* Virtually all of S&P 500 components gain
* Retailers rise after strong holiday weekend sales
* Materials, commodities among top performers
* Indexes up: Dow 2.5 pct, S&P 2.8 pct, Nasdaq 3.3 pct
Updates to late afternoon
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stocks jumped on Monday
as optimism grew that European leaders would come up with a new
plan to resolve the region's debt crisis and following a strong
start to the U.S. holiday shopping season.
All 10 S&P sectors were up sharply, but energy and consumer
discretionaries were among those with the biggest gains.
Retail stocks rose after upbeat reports on the start of the
holiday shopping season over the weekend. [ID:nN1E7AR0LM]
Shares of Macy's (M.N) jumped 5.3 percent to $31.01.
Weak consumer spending has been a worry for investors, and
the holiday period would likely confirm whether there's been
any improvement in that area.
On the European front, efforts heated up to ease Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, which contributed to the benchmark S&P
index's recent seven-day string of losses.
Germany and France pushed to acquire powers to reject
national budgets in the euro zone that breach European Union
rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7MS22H] [ID:nN1E7AR0MR]
Also, an Italian newspaper report suggested the
International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for
Italy, but the IMF denied the report. [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]
"The rumors ... have emboldened risk-takers to cover
shorts. Unfortunately, these rallies are short-lived until real
dollars or euros are injected into the financial systems," said
Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co
in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 284.50
points, or 2.53 percent, at 11,516.28. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 32.63 points, or 2.82 percent, at
1,191.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 81.61
points, or 3.34 percent, at 2,523.12.
Morganlander said the day's gains could be just a quick
rise after recent losses. Wall Street just had its worst week
in two months.
The S&P retail index .RLX advanced 3.2 percent while Best
Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) added 3.7 percent to $26.58.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)