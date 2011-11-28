* Broad rally with all S&P sectors up
* Retailers rise after strong holiday weekend sales
* European plans boost stocks, skepticism lingers
* Indexes up: Dow 2.6 pct, S&P 2.9 pct, Nasdaq 3.5 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stocks rebounded from
seven days of losses on Monday as investors used the latest
effort from European leaders to resolve the region's debt
crisis as an opportunity to cover short positions.
Trading was light, a sign skepticism remains high. Just 6.2
billion shares changed hands during the day on U.S. exchanges,
well below the daily average of 8 billion shares.
Retailers were among the strong sectors following an robust
start to the U.S. holiday shopping season. Record sales over
the Thanksgiving weekend buoyed gains in large retailers,
including Macy's, which rose 4.7 percent to $30.84. For
details, see [ID:nN1E7AR0LM]
The gains follow a seven-day string of losses on the
benchmark S&P 500. The latest attempt to get the euro zone
problems on the path to improvement involve a Franco-German
push for tighter budgetary control over euro zone members.
Analysts say the move may not be followed by more buying
without an actual plan for euro zone help.
"Unfortunately, these rallies are short-lived until real
dollars or real euros are injected into the financial system,"
said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus &
Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Germany and France pushed to acquire powers to reject
national budgets in the euro zone that breach European Union
rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9. [ID:nL5E7MS22H]
[ID:nN1E7AR0MR]
An Italian newspaper report suggested the International
Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy, but the
IMF denied the report. [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 291.23
points, or 2.59 percent, at 11,523.01. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 33.88 points, or 2.92 percent, at
1,192.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 85.83
points, or 3.52 percent, at 2,527.34.
All 10 S&P sectors were up sharply, but energy and consumer
discretionary stocks were among sectors with the biggest gains.
The S&P energy index .GSPE was up 3.6 percent, while the S&P
consumer discretionary index .GSPD was up 3 percent and S&P
financials .GSPF rose 3 percent.
Weak consumer spending has been a worry for investors, and
the holiday period would likely confirm whether there's been
any improvement in that area.
A report on consumer confidence in November, which is
expected to have risen, is due Tuesday.
The S&P retail index .RLX advanced 3.1 percent, including
Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N), which added 3.4 percent to $26.49.
