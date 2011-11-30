* S&P cuts ratings on big banks after criteria change

* ADP employment report, pending home sales on tap

* Futures up: S&P 6.3 pts, Dow 51 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after China unexpectedly cut its banks' reserve requirements in hopes of boosting an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

* China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in nearly three years. The move comes as policymakers worldwide worry the global economy may stumble as the euro zone struggles to tackle its debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J51YT]

* Global markets reversed early losses, with the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 rising 0.7 percent and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gaining 0.2 percent.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 put on 6.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 51 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 12.5 points.

* Euro zone ministers agreed to ramp up the firepower of a regional rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the International Monetary Fund for more help. [ID:nL4E7MU0OL]

* Financial stocks will be in focus after Standard & Poor's on Tuesday reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banks, mostly in the Europe and the United States, after a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria. [ID:nN1E7AS23C]

* JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) each had their rating reduced by one notch each.

* The ADP Employment report for November, due at 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT), is expected to show 130,000 private sector gains, its best reading since April and the third consecutive reading above 110,000.

* The pending home sales index, to be released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), is seen rising 1.5 percent for October.

* Goldman has raised $600 million from clients such as pension funds, wealthy families and large institutions for a new fund that would provide start-up money to hedge fund managers, the Wall Street Journal reported. [ID:nL4E7MU0D6]

* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)