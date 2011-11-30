* China cuts bank reserve requirements
* ADP employment, U.S. Midwest business data strong
* Indexes up: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq all 3.6 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stocks rose more than 3
percent on Wednesday as major central banks acted jointly to
add liquidity to the global financial system, boosting appetite
for risky assets.
All ten S&P sectors were sharply higher, with the energy
and materials groups approaching gains of 5 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well
as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland
agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines -- or
reducing the cost of temporary dollar loans -- to banks by a
half percentage point, starting Dec. 5. For details, see
The central banks' actions was intended to ensure that
starved European banks facing a credit crunch have enough
funding as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis worsens.
Also, China unexpectedly cut bank reserve requirements in
hopes of boosting an economy running at its weakest pace since
Further encouraging investors, the latest economic data
suggested the U.S. economy was moving more solidly toward
recovery. The U.S. private sector added the most jobs in nearly
a year in November, while business activity in the U.S. Midwest
grew faster than expected in November surged. [ID:nN9E7LE026]
Other data showed pending sales of existing U.S. homes
surged in October by the most in nearly a year.
"There's a perfect storm of bullishness. PMI came out
better than expected, plus what happened overseas, and ADP was
well above consensus," said Donald Selkin, chief market
strategist at National Securities in New York, with about $3
billion in assets under management.
"With this turnaround, we're right back in the same range
we were a few weeks ago. For this rally to continue it will be
incumbent on the data to keep coming out OK. I don't think
it'll be up, up and away here, but I believe we won't break the
bottom we had in October."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI soared 420.35
points, or 3.64 percent, at 11,975.98. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX jumped 42.98 points, or 3.60 percent, at
1,238.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 89.46
points, or 3.56 percent, at 2,604.97.
Financial stocks rose after the central banks' action. Bank
of America Corp (BAC.N) was up 4.9 percent to $5.32, while
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) added 6.4 percent to $30.39, and
Citigroup Inc (C.N) rose 5.1 percent to $26.55.
Still, financial shares could be pressured after Standard &
Poor's on Tuesday reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banks,
mostly in Europe and the United States as part of a sweeping
overhaul of its ratings criteria. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of
America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) each had their rating
