* Indexes coming off best session in weeks

* U.S. factory activity rebounds in November

* Barnes & Noble shares plunge after results

* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates to midday)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday as stronger-than-expected manufacturing data was not enough to excite investors a day after the Dow's best daily performance since March 2009.

The pullback was expected after Wednesday's rally, which came on news of a coordinated plan by the world's major central banks to boost liquidity, a move that alleviated financial stress from the euro zone's debt crisis.

All three major indexes climbed more than 4 percent in Wednesday's broad rally on heavy volume, with the S&P posting its biggest daily gain since August.

The S&P Financial index .GSPF fell 1.8 percent and was the biggest loser among S&P sectors on Thursday. It surged 6.6 percent on Wednesday, the biggest gain for the group since August.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November at its strongest level since June, and new orders rose, according to a report from the Institute for Supply Management. For details, see [ID:nN1E7B00HQ]

"Today's action is just a reaction to yesterday, which was such an impressive move that I'd feel pretty good if we just held close to even," said Mark Foster, who helps manage $500 million at Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus, Indiana.

"The ISM number was very strong and follows a lot of positive data that we've seen lately. That shows things are getting better, but it isn't enough to keep us going today."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 39.28 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,006.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 4.29 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,242.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,619.59.

Barnes & Noble Inc ( BKS.N ) plummeted 19 percent to $14.05 on heavy volume after it reported a quarterly loss. The bookseller was hurt by the cost for keeping its Nook e-reader competitive with other products such as Amazon.com Inc's ( AMZN.O ) Kindle. [ID:nN1E7AT0K3]

Lululemon Athletica Inc LLL.TO ( LULU.O ) dropped 10.8 percent to $44.33 in U.S. trading after the yoga wear retailer's quarterly sales missed expectations. [ID:nL4E7N129C]

On the upside, Yahoo Inc ( YHOO.O ) gained 3.2 percent to $16.22 after Reuters reported Blackstone Group LP ( BX.N ) and Bain Capital along with Asian partners were preparing a bid for the Internet company. [ID:nN1E7AT2BI]

Data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, reinforcing the view that the battered labor market was making only slow progress. [ID:nN1E7B008U]

China's factory sector shrank in November in the face of weakening demand both at home and abroad. The data may feed worries the global economy was sputtering. [ID:nL4E7N104V] (Editing by Kenneth Barry)