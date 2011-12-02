* U.S. jobless rate drops to 8.6 pct

* ECB gearing up to lend money to IMF-report

* Research in Motion to take charge on tablet woes

* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P, Nasdaq both 1.2 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates to midmorning, adds quote)

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stocks rose on Friday after data showed the U.S. jobless rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low and as European policymakers again appeared ready to collaborate in tackling the region's debt crisis.

U.S. companies stepped up hiring and the jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 9 percent, further evidence an economic recovery was gaining momentum. For details, see [ID:nOAT004918] and [ID:nN1E7B01M9]

"Overall this is an encouraging report on the labor market," said David Resler, chief economist at Nomura Securities in New York. "But we shouldn't get too excited that we're going to see four-tenths of a percent decline in the unemployment rate very often."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI advanced 119.54 points, or 0.99 percent, at 12,139.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.04 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,259.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 31.90 points, or 1.21 percent, at 2,658.10.

Equities also got a boost after Bloomberg cited sources as saying the European Central Bank was gearing up to lend as much as 200 billion euros ($270 billion) to the International Monetary Fund in a bid to ease the debt crisis.

Earlier this week, officials told Reuters at a euro zone finance ministers' meeting that they had not fixed a figure for a possible increase in funds for the IMF.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her strong support for the euro, and called for rapid European Union treaty changes to remedy the root causes of the euro zone's debt crisis. But she warned that Europeans faced a long, hard "marathon" to restore lost credibility. [ID:nL5E7N218Y]

U.S.-listed shares of Research in Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O dropped 8.7 percent to $16.95 after the BlackBerry maker said it will record a pretax charge to write down the value of its poorly received PlayBook tablet computer. [ID:nN1E7B1047]