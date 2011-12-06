* Investors digest possible S&P sovereign downgrades
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 6 U.S. stocks were little
changed in choppy trading on Tuesday, with cautious
investors hoping S&P's downgrade warning for
euro zone nations would lead to tighter budget rules at a
summit this week.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said Monday it may cut the
sovereign credit rating of 15 euro zone countries. The warning
was leaked during market hours, and U.S. stocks halved their
session's gains. For details see [ID:nL5E7N546C] [ID:nWNA5168]
Bank stocks, recent outperformers in the U.S. market, kept a
lid on gains, with the S&P financial sector .GSPF
down 0.5 percent. The top-performing sectors were
defensive, with healthcare stocks .GSPA up 0.4 percent and
consumer staples .GSPS edging 0.2 percent higher.
"Markets have been pricing in an environment that's less
than AAA, and the fact that it has already been incorporated
into most investors' thinking is why we're not seeing a bigger
selloff today," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at
BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"Still, the timing of a warning like this is never
completely expected," added Grohowski, who helps oversee $170
billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 39.66 points,
or 0.33 percent, at 12,137.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 0.17 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,257.25. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.60 points, or 0.25
percent, at 2,649.16.
France and Germany were planning to force changes to EU
rules in hopes of restoring market confidence and preventing the
two-year-old sovereign debt crisis from widening. European
shares were flat.
General Electric Co (GE.N) was the top performer on the Dow,
climbing 2.1 percent to $16.68 after Bernstein upgraded the
stock to "outperform," citing strong financial fundamentals and
expected dividend increases.
Fellow Dow component 3M Corp (MMM.N) rose 1.8
percent to $82.35 after the diversified manufacturer forecast
2012 earnings and revenue largely in line with expectations as
well as modest margin improvement. [ID:nL3E7N64SV]
On the downside, Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N)
fell 10 percent to $43 after it cut its fiscal 2012
earnings and sales forecast.[ID:nL3E7N64U5]
