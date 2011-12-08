* ECB sees downside

* Boeing union ratifies contract extension

* Jobless claims drop more than expected

* Futures down: Dow 61 pts, S&P 11.4 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Dec 8 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank said "substantial downside risks" remained in Europe's financial markets.

The ECB said it will offer further liquidity measures to help ease the region's debt crisis. Futures initially rallied, but the enthusiasm was tempered by the outlook. The ECB also acted to soften a looming recession and avert a credit crunch by cutting interest rates and offering banks long-term funds on Thursday. For details, see [ID:nECBNEWS]

"When a central bank acknowledges a deteriorating economic situation, it confirms fears that may have been latent," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio. "With so many rumors and speculation about what could come out in the (euro zone) summit, it creates the kind of environment where the market whipsaws from optimism to pessimism like this."

Futures got a brief lift after data showed weekly jobless claims dropped more than forecast, suggesting the labor market recovery was gaining momentum. Claims fell to 381,000, a nine-month low and far under the 395,000 that had been expected by analysts. [ID:nN1E7B706Y]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 were off 10.2 points and below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dropped 85 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 14.5 points.

Despite choppy trade, Wall Street has risen for three straight days on optimism European leaders forge a plan to fight the crisis at Friday's summit. If the meeting disappoints, stocks may give up gains of about 9 percent since Nov. 25. European stocks edged up 0.2 percent in light volume.

Boeing Co's ( BA.N ) biggest labor union ratified a four-year contract extension late Wednesday, ensuring a new version its 737 narrowbody plane will be built in Washington state and likely ending a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board. Shares of the Dow component edged 0.2 percent higher to $70.77 in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E7B6171]

Costco Wholesale Corp ( COST.O ) fell 4 percent to $74 before the bell after reporting its first-quarter results. [ID:nL3E7N83K2]

McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N launched a $500 million share repurchase program and said it will cut about 550 jobs from its textbook unit as it splits into two companies. [ID:nL3E7N75UV]

Hopes for a euro zone solution inspired enough buying to push U.S. stocks to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light trading. (Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)