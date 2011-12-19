BRIEF-TANAGER ENERGY SAYS JONATHAN BADGER APPOINTED CFO
* JOHN ASEL, INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF TANAGER, RESIGNED ON FEBRUARY 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico stocks fell on Monday, hitting a nearly three-week low, tracking losses in U.S. stocks amid concerns about the euro zone's uncertain economic outlook.
The IPC stock index .MXX lost 1.2 percent to 35,623, touching its lowest since Nov. 29. America Movil (AMXL.MX) declined 2.2 percent and hit a more than two-month low.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* BEENA VISION BUSINESS WILL BE REPORTED A PART OF TRIMBLE'S ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Feb 8 Brazil opened a formal complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier Inc .