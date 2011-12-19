MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico stocks fell on Monday, hitting a nearly three-week low, tracking losses in U.S. stocks amid concerns about the euro zone's uncertain economic outlook.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 1.2 percent to 35,623, touching its lowest since Nov. 29. America Movil (AMXL.MX) declined 2.2 percent and hit a more than two-month low.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)