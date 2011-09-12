* Materials, energy stocks among day's losers
* Moody's to downgrade French banks--sources
* Broadcom-NetLogic deal lifts semis, Nasdaq
* Dow down 0.9 pct, S&P down 0.8 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks fell in a
volatile session on Monday on concerns the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis could undermine a global economic
recovery, but a tech deal limited losses on the Nasdaq index.
The market pared early drops of more than 1 percent spawned
by worries Moody's Investors Service would downgrade French
banks and by the lack of a solution to Greece's debt problem.
Fears Europe's credit crisis would spill over into the U.S.
banking system have been pressuring Wall Street for months,
sending shares of some major banks to at least two-year lows.
Sectors tied to economic growth prospects were among the
hardest hit Monday, with the S&P material index .GSPM down 1
percent and the energy index .GSPE off 0.7 percent.
France's top banks are bracing themselves for a likely
downgrade from Moody's, sources close to the situation said,
further complicating their efforts to assure investors they are
riding out the tensions in funding markets.
A weekend meeting of finance ministers from the Group of
Seven industrialized nations failed to come up with fresh
proposals for boosting global growth. For details, see
"U.S. investors are faced with a barrage of bad news from
European markets," said Andrew Wilkinson, senior market analyst
at Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Still, he added, "after significant early weakness,
investors seem a little less concerned."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 101.72
points, or 0.93 percent, at 10,890.41. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 9.07 points, or 0.79 percent, at
1,145.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.06
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,462.93.
About 80 percent of companies traded on the New York Stock
Exchange were lower.
Losses were limited on the Nasdaq by NetLogic Microsystems
Inc NETL.O, which jumped 50 percent to $47.88 after wireless
chipmaker Broadcom Corp BRCM.O agreed to buy the company for
Broadcom fell 2.2 percent to $32.71 while the semiconductor
index .SOX climbed 2.2 percent.
The merger "is a sign that many stocks are undervalued from
a historical perspective," said Joseph Cangemi, managing
director at BNY ConvergEx Group in New York.
Economists last month slashed their growth forecasts for
the United States, a survey showed on Monday, with most seeing
at least even odds that the Federal Reserve will buy new bonds
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N rose 1.8 percent to
$39.40 after it said it would split into two public companies,
one focused on global markets and the other on education.
