* Italy asks China for debt purchases--newspaper
* Moody's to downgrade French banks, sources say
* Broadcom-NetLogic deal lifts semis, Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 1.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
bouncing back in late trading, as hopes that Italy could get
financial support from China tempered investors' worst fears
over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Traders started the day braced for a possible downgrade of
France's top banks by Moody's rating agency, but sentiment
improved as various European officials succeeded in tamping
down fears that political and financial leaders were losing
control of the situation.
Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of
Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on
Monday. For details, see [ID:nS1E78B1JM]
"It shows the Chinese are serious about addressing the
stresses in the marketplace," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head
of equity research at Louis Capital in New York.
Nasdaq led gains, with merger news helping to support tech
shares. NetLogic Microsystems Inc NETL.O ended up 50.8
percent at $48.12 percent after wireless chipmaker Broadcom
Corp BRCM.O agreed to buy the company for about $3.7 billion.
[ID:nL3E7KC2DV]. Broadcom shares dipped 1.1 percent to $33.06.
Besides technology, financials were among the best
performers on the S&P 500. The S&P financial index .GSPF
gained 1.2 percent.
Fears Europe's credit crisis would drag on U.S. banks have
been pressuring financial stocks for months, sending shares of
some to at least two-year lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI finished up 68.99
points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,061.12. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 8.04 points, or 0.70 percent, at
1,162.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC ended 27.10 points
higher, or 1.10 percent, at 2,495.09.
The S&P 500 is down 13.6 percent since July 22, roughly
when the recent market downtrend began. Much of the recent
selling has been tied to worries over the euro zone debt
crisis.
In another sign leaders have stepped up action, euro zone
officials said U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will
attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday to
show unity in the face of market turmoil and risks to growth.
[ID:nLDE78B0K9]
A backdrop to the market's early losses was a weekend
meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, which
failed to come up with fresh proposals for boosting global
growth. [ID:nN1E78728T] [ID:nL5E7KC0KE]
Also weighing on stocks, Barclays Capital, citing "higher
levels of economic uncertainty," cut its full-year target for
the S&P 500 stock index by about 9 percent to 1,325.
Volume was 8.3 billion shares on the NYSE, Amex and Nasdaq,
above last year's average of roughly 7.6 billion.
Decliners still beat advancers on the NYSE by about 15 to
14, while advancers outpaced decliners on Nasdaq by about 7 to
6.
