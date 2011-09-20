* Fed begins two-day policy meeting
* S&P downgrades Italy rating
* Housing starts on tap
* Futures up: S&P 9.8 pts, Dow 96 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday a day after a week-long rally was halted as
investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve's policy-setting
panel offers aid to a sputtering U.S. economy.
* At the two-day meeting that starts Tuesday, the Fed is
expected to try to push already low long-term interest rates
even lower by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its
portfolio, a move known as Operation Twist. For details, see
* Equity futures shrugged off Standard & Poor's downgrade
of Italy's credit rating by one notch, an unexpected move that
increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 gained 8.3 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were up
82 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 20 points.
* International lenders told Greece Monday it must shrink
its public sector to avoid running out of money within weeks,
worrying investors who dumped risky assets. [ID:nS1E78I1UH]
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts and
permits for August at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists
forecast a 590,000 annualized rate for starts versus 604,000 in
July, and 590,000 permits in August versus 601,000 in the prior
month.
* At 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), Redbook releases its retail
sales index of department and chain store sales. In the prior
period, sales rose 0.2 percent.
* Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) is considering a
lawsuit to ban sales of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) new iPhone,
sources told Reuters, in what could be its strongest step to
defend against claims it copied Apple product designs.
* Bank of China, a big market maker in China's onshore
foreign exchange market, has stopped foreign exchange forwards
and swaps trading with several European banks due to the
unfolding debt crisis in Europe, sources told Reuters.
* Securities regulators have subpoenaed hedge funds and
other trading firms as they probe possible insider trading
before the U.S. government's long-term credit rating was cut
last month, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
* Major companies reporting quarterly results include
Oracle Corp ORCL.O, ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N), Adobe Systems
Inc (ADBE.O) and Carnival Corp (CCL.N).
* U.S. reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N, which
rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill"
agreement with Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N), the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing sources. [ID:nL3E7KK097]
* U.S. President Barack Obama laid out a $3.6 trillion plan
on Monday to cut budget deficits partly by raising taxes on the
rich, but Republicans called it a political stunt and said the
proposal had little chance of becoming law. [ID:nS1E78I0K3]
* UBS AG's UBSN.VX(UBS.N) chief executive will seek a
vote of confidence at a board meeting for plans to slash the
investment banking division that caused a $2.3 billion loss due
to unauthorized trading, a Swiss newspaper reported.
* European shares were higher Tuesday as investors went
bargain hunting following sharp falls in the previous session.
* U.S. stocks fell Monday but staged a late comeback after
fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news of a
possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece.
