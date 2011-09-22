* FedEx reports quarterly results
* China's manufacturing sector report weighs on sentiment
* Futures off: S&P 27.5 pts, Dow 246 pts, Nasdaq 55.25 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stock index futures
tumbled on Thursday as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and downbeat data on private sector business activity
in Europe and China stoked fears the global economy could sink
back into recession.
* Wall Street suffered its worst selloff in a month on
Wednesday on worries about the health of the economy after the
Fed said there were "significant downside risks."
* Adding to worries, data showed China's manufacturing
sector contracted for a third straight month in September. The
world's second-biggest economy is vulnerable to fading demand
from the United States and Europe, its biggest export markets.
For details, see [ID:nL3E7KM0C9]
* The Fed launched a plan to lower long-term borrowing
costs and bolster the housing market on Wednesday, saying it
will sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the
same amount of longer-term U.S. government debt.
[ID:nS1E78K1V1]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 27.5 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 246
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 55.25 points.
* Investors will watch the two-day Group of 20 meeting in
Washington for any further policy response in tackling the
global slowdown and euro zone debt crisis.
* Investors also awaited U.S. weekly jobless claims at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency Home
Price Index for July at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
* United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is acquiring aircraft
components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N in a $16.5 billion cash
deal. It would be the largest deal since 2000. [ID:nS1E78K2B4]
* In an abrupt shift in strategy, the United Auto Workers
union has focused its contract negotiations on Ford Motor Co
(F.N) after talks stalled with Chrysler. [ID:nS1E78K28F]
* FedEx Corp (FDX.N) reported quarterly results early
Thursday. [ID:nASA02UO5]
* Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) shook up its Merrill Lynch
unit, eliminating more than a half of the firm's regional
manager jobs. [ID:nL3E7KM08A]
* Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) might receive much less
compensation than the U.S. oil giant wanted from Venezuela for
the nationalization of its assets in 2007. [ID:nS1E78K26F]
* Wall Street stocks suffered their worst drop in a month
after the Fed's announcement, with the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI dropping 2.5 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX losing 2.9 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index
.IXIC falling 2 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)