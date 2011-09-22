* FedEx reports higher quarterly profit
* China's manufacturing sector report weighs on sentiment
* Futures off: S&P 25 pts, Dow 226 pts, Nasdaq 45 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stock index futures
tumbled on Thursday as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and downbeat data on private sector business activity
in Europe and China stoked fears the global economy could sink
back into recession.
Wall Street suffered its worst selloff in a month on
Wednesday on worries about the health of the economy after the
Fed said there were "significant downside risks."
Adding to worries, data showed China's manufacturing sector
contracted for a third straight month in September. The world's
second-biggest economy is vulnerable to fading demand from the
United States and Europe, its biggest export markets. For
"Hidden behind the Greek drama over the past few weeks and
unveiled again yesterday with the (Fed) statement and action,
the unfolding global economic slowdown is back to front and
center," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak
+ Co in New York.
The Fed launched a program Wednesday to lower long-term
borrowing costs and bolster the housing market, saying it will
sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 25 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 226
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 45 points.
FedEx Corp (FDX.N) reported higher quarterly profit but
pared its outlook for the full year early Thursday.
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is acquiring aircraft
components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N in a $16.5 billion cash
Investors will watch the two-day Group of 20 meeting in
Washington for any further policy response in tackling the
Investors also awaited U.S. weekly jobless claims at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency Home
Price Index for July at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
Economists in a Reuters survey predicted that jobless
claims fell to 420,000 from 428,000 in the previous week.
In an abrupt shift in strategy, the United Auto Workers
union has focused its contract negotiations on Ford Motor Co
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) shook up its Merrill Lynch
unit, eliminating more than a half of the firm's regional
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) might receive much less
compensation than the U.S. oil giant wanted from Venezuela for
Wall Street stocks suffered their worst drop in a month
after the Fed's announcement, with the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI dropping 2.5 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX losing 2.9 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index
.IXIC falling 2 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)