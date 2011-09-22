(Adds missing word "from" in first paragraph)
* Data shows Chines and German economies losing steam
* Banks tumble; Citi, Morgan Stanley hit new 52-week low
* CBOE Volatility Index jumps more than 10 pct over 40
* Stocks down: Dow 3.2 pct, S&P 3.3 pct, Nasdaq 3.2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to early morning)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks tumbled on
Thursday, extending losses for a fourth straight session, as
the Federal Reserve's weak outlook for the U.S. economy and
disappointing data from China heightened fears about a global
recession.
Big banks were the top decliners, a day after Moody's
lowered debt ratings for large lenders. For details, see
[ID:nS1E78K24A]
Shares of Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) hit
a 52-week low at the market's open. Citigroup fell more than 4
percent to $24.25 and Morgan Stanley dipped more than 6 percent
to $12.99.
The Select Sector Financial Sector SPDR funds (XLF.P) was
off more than 3 percent, also a 52-week low.
"A lot of people were hoping for the Fed to say we are
close to recession but not really in it and were expecting an
aggressive action out of the Fed. The market didn't get this,"
said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy
Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The market's mood has turned decidedly negative since the
Fed statement on Wednesday, which detailed additional stimulus
measures but also focused on the weak economy.
Investors are taking a more pessimistic view, and they
question the ability of euro zone governments to control the
sovereign debt crisis and reverse sluggish growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 355.86 points,
or 3.20 percent, at 10,768.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was down 38.51 points, or 3.30 percent, at 1,128.25. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 79.97 points, or 3.15
percent, at 2,458.22.
FedEx Corp (FDX.N) shares fell 10.4 percent to $64.93 after
the world's No. 2 package delivery company reported higher
quarterly profit that slightly beat forecasts but pared its
outlook for a full year, citing fuel prices and moderate global
economic growth. [ID:nS1E78L03W]
In the latest economic data, Americans filed fewer new
claims for jobless benefits last week, but the decline was not
enough to dispel worries the economy was close to falling back
into a recession. [ID:nS1E78L0CR]
The Fed announced a program Wednesday to sell $400 billion
of short-term Treasury bonds and buy the same amount of
longer-term U.S. government debt in a bid to lower long-term
borrowing costs and bolster the housing market.
But investors were more focused on the Fed's wording that
there were "significant" risks to the economy. [ID:nS1E78K1V1]
and [FED/AHEAD]
Elsewhere, data showed China's manufacturing sector
contracted for a third straight month in September. The world's
second-biggest economy is vulnerable to fading demand from the
United States and Europe, its biggest export markets.
[ID:nL3E7KM0C9]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)