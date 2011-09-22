* S&P briefly breaks key support
* FedEx slides nearly 9 percent on outlook
* CBOE Volatility Index jumps more than 10 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 3.6 pct, S&P 3.2 pct, Nasdaq 3.3 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks headed for their
biggest drop in more than a month on Thursday as an unsettling
outlook from the Federal Reserve and weak data from China
stoked global recession fears.
Stocks fell for the fourth straight session in a broad
selloff with trading volume heavy, surpassing the daily average
roughly 90 minutes before the close. It was a sign investors
were fleeing riskier assets with conviction.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 404.37
points, or 3.63 percent, to 10,720.47. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 37.28 points, or 3.20 percent, to
1,129.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 82.78 points,
or 3.26 percent, to 2,455.41.
Data from China showed once-booming manufacturing
contracted for a third consecutive month, while the euro zone's
dominant service sector shrank in September for the first in
two years, intensifying anxiety about another global setback.
For details, see [ID:nL5E7KM1AQ]
"Right now investors realize that on one hand the global
economy is slowing and, on the other hand, developed countries,
such the United States and Europe, are having growing pains,"
said Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial
in Westport, Connecticut.
"As a result, investors are running from stocks into U.S.
Treasuries, and that seems to represent the only safe-haven
today."
The benchmark S&P briefly dipped below 1,120, seen as a key
technical support level which could trigger more selling if
broken.
FedEx Corp (FDX.N), considered to be an economic
bellwether, slumped 8.9 percent to $66.08 after the world's No.
2 package delivery company pared its outlook for the full year.
For details, see [ID:nS1E78L03W].
The steep declines came on the heels of the previous
session's losses, which was sparked by the Fed's statement
citing "significant downside risks" facing the economy.
[ID:nS1E78K1V1] [FED/AHEAD]
In addition to the statement on Wednesday, the U.S. central
bank detailed additional stimulus measures to help push down
long-term rates. Investors worried the latest plan would have
little effect on lending and that there appeared to be few
solutions to sluggish worldwide demand.
The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, Wall Street's "fear
gauge," jumped nearly 14 percent, its biggest percentage spike
since Aug. 18.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Additional reporting by
Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)