By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as talk of a Greece default gained pace and a day after markets spiraled downward on deepening worries about global economic stagnation.

* Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was quoted by two newspapers as saying an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders was one of three scenarios for resolving the country's fiscal woes. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]

* European stocks tumbled early Friday on fears the region's banks would take more writedowns on their Greek debt exposure. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 were off 2 percent. [.EU]

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 14.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 118 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 24.50 points.

* On the corporate front, investors will watch shares of Hewlett-Packard Co ( HPQ.N ) after Meg Whitman, the former head of EBay Inc ( EBAY.O ) was named to run the computer and printer maker. The stock was flat in premarket trade.

* Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives regrouped in an after-midnight session to approve a must-pass spending bill, but the prospect of a government shutdown loomed as Democrats said it would go nowhere in the Senate. [ID:nS1E78M00Q]

* UBS AG UBSN.VX( UBS.N ) CEO Oswald Gruebel will try to convince his board on Friday that the Swiss bank has a future in investment banking and can bounce back from a $2.3 billion crisis around rogue trading. [ID:nL5E7KM470]

* Facebook unveiled new ways to listen to music and watch TV as it faces fresh competition from Google Inc ( GOOG.O ). [ID:nS1E78L0UP]

* Nike Inc ( NKE.N ) staved off margin pressure in the first quarter with strong revenue and price increases. Shares were up 4.7 percent after the bell.

* On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 391.01 points, or 3.51 percent, to 10,733.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 37.20 points, or 3.19 percent, to 1,129.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 82.52 points, or 3.25 percent, to 2,455.67.

* Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, jumped 12 percent, giving the index its biggest two-day percentage spike in a month as investors protected themselves against future losses. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)