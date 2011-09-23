(Corrects second bullet point to show that HP fell)
* Consumer staples fall, weighed by food and beverage co's
* HP falls after ex-eBay CEO Whitman named as head
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Friday on talk the European Central Bank might add liquidity to
shore up the region's vulnerable banking system but persisting
worries about a global recession kept markets volatile.
Concerns about the sovereign debt crisis in Europe have
contributed to recent equity losses, with both the Dow and S&P
off more than 6 percent, and the Nasdaq down more than 5
percent this week.
In morning trade, stocks seesawed between gains and losses
as investors jumped at buy or sell buttons on any indication
from policymakers suggesting additional steps to support
Europe's financial system.
Wall Street opened lower but later reversed course, with
the Nasdaq rising as much as 1 percent
One such comment came from Ewald Nowotny, European Central
Bank Governing Council member, who said it might be advisable
for the ECB to add more liquidity into the banking system.
"People are looking for a silver bullet of policymakers
stepping in to rescue banks, and given the size of recent moves
in stocks, any rumor will cause people to step into the
market," said Paul Brigandi, vice president of trading at
Direxion Funds in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.52 points, or
0.03 percent, at 10,730.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was
up 3.79 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,133.35. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 14.58 points, or 0.59 percent, at
2,470.25.
Despite its losses this week, the S&P was above an Aug. 8
low of 1,119, which technical analysts view as a support
level.
Gains in the Nasdaq were helped by strength in Internet
names Yahoo Inc, up 4 percent to $14.52, and Ctrip.com
International Ltd, adding nearly 5 percent to $34.26.
Ctrip, a Chinese travel website, announced a share buyback
on Thursday. Earlier this month, Yahoo replaced its chief
executive and has been subject to takeover talk.
The S&P consumer staples sector was the weakest, falling
0.6 percent. Food and drink companies were the poorest
performers, with General Mills Inc down 1.9 percent to $38.75
and Coca-Cola Co off 1.2 percent to $67.02.
Hewlett-Packard Co was down 4.1 percent to $21.86 a day
after Meg Whitman, the former head of EBay Inc was named to run
the computer and printer maker. The move was met with criticism
of the company's board, which has been blamed for a series of
recent missteps.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)