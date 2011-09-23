* Investors buoyed by talk of help for European banks
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Friday on talk the European Central Bank could add liquidity to
stabilize the region's banking system, but continued fears
about a global recession kept markets choppy.
Concerns about the sovereign debt crisis worsening in
Europe have contributed to recent equity losses, with both the
Dow and S&P off nearly 7 percent, and the Nasdaq down almost 6
percent this week.
Earlier stocks seesawed between gains and losses on any
indication from policymakers suggesting additional steps to
support Europe's financial system.
One such comment came from Ewald Nowotny, European Central
Bank Governing Council member, who said it might be advisable
for the ECB to add more liquidity into the banking system. For
"The European issue is pretty significant," said Nick
Kalivas, vice president of financial research & senior equity
index analyst at MF Global in Chicago.
"It suggests some of the money could go to the bondholders
of countries with troubled debt. People see that as maybe a
sign of some capital for banks or maybe mitigating loss, so
that is certainly a factor.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 2.68
points, or 0.02 percent, to 10,736.51. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 4.53 points, or 0.40 percent, to
1,134.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 20.59
points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,476.26.
Even with the heavy declines this week, the S&P was able to
hold above the Aug. 8 low of 1,119, viewed as a key support
level.
Gains in the Nasdaq were helped by strength in
semiconductor stocks, with the PHLX index .SOX up 1.7
percent. Texas Instruments TXN.N gained 2.4 percent to $26.87
after Caris boosted its rating on the stock.
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) was down 4.3 percent to $21.83 a
day after Meg Whitman, the former head of EBay Inc (EBAY.O),
was named to run the computer and printer maker. The move was
met with criticism of the company's board, which has been
blamed for a series of recent missteps. [ID:nS1E78L111]
