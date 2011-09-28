* Investors remain hopeful on euro zone progress

* Durable goods data on tap

* McCormick, Family Dollar report quarterly results

* Futures up: Dow 95 pts, S&P 500 7.7 pts, Nasdaq 15.25

NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, indicating stocks will climb for a fourth straight session as investors remained encouraged by progress toward plans to ease the euro zone's debt woes.

* International auditors headed to Greece to scrutinize new austerity measures they must endorse for Athens to to get their next tranche of aid. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KR3D4]

* Also, efforts to solidify a euro zone rescue fund and alleviate the region's sovereign debt crisis lifted stocks on Tuesday for a third consecutive session and came after four straight days of losses for the benchmark S&P 500.

* Market volatility could remain as traders react to European headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment of governments and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek default.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 7.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 95 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 15.25 points.

* Investors will also eye data on August durable goods orders from the Commerce Department, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT. (1230 GMT) Economists in a Thomson Reuters survey expected orders to be unchanged in August versus a 4.1 percent rise in July.

* McCormick & Co Inc ( MKC.N ) and Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N both posted quarterly earnings early Wednesday, with Darden Restaurants Inc ( DRI.N ) also scheduled to report. [ID:nASA02VIJ] and [ID:nWNAB9123]

* Asian shares mostly lost ground and oil and metals fell, with copper down more than 4 percent, as a rebound in riskier assets ran out of steam.