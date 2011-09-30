* Chinese manufacturing shrinks in September
* US personal income, spending, UMich consumer data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 119 pts, S&P 500 12.3 pts, Nasdaq 17.25
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday after data showing a continued contraction in China
stirred fears the global economy was slowing.
China's manufacturing sector eased for a third consecutive
month in September, suggesting that the world's second-largest
economy is not immune to global headwinds, while factory
inflation quickened. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]
Data later in the morning in the United States will give a
picture of consumer spending and income last month, as well as
September consumer confidence and Midwest manufacturing.
The Commerce Department will release personal income and
consumption data for August at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists
in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 0.1 percent in income and
a 0.2 percent increase in spending. In July, income rose 0.3
percent and spending rose 0.8 percent, with a 1.0 percent rate
in the preliminary (second) estimate.
The Institute of Supply Management-Chicago's September
index of manufacturing activity is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
(1345 GMT) and is expected to show a drop to 55.5 from August's
56.5.
"It's a continuation of a horrible quarter, a horrible
month," said said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"What we are looking at here is a market that will focus on
the economic data here in the States -- the Chicago PMI and
spending probably could be the market drivers of the day.
Unless the economic data falls off a cliff, then we could see a
repeat of yesterday, in and out of the plus-and-minus column."
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers final September consumer sentiment index is expected
at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect
a reading of 57.8, flat with the early September figure.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has dropped more than 12
percent this quarter and is on track for its worst quarterly
performance since 2008 as a euro zone debt crisis and weakening
economic data fuel concerns of a global slowdown.
Market volatility is expected to remain high as traders
react to European headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment
of governments and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek
default.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 12.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 119
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 17.25 points.
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N is in advanced talks to
merge its S&P Indexes business with CME Group Inc's (CME.O) Dow
Jones Indexes, a source familiar with the situation said on
Thursday. [ID:nS1E78S1XK]
Industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) cut its
third-quarter and full-year earnings forecast to below market
estimates, pointing to lower-than-expected demand at its key
North American residential and commercial security markets.
[ID:nL3E7KU1UB]
European shares extended losses and were on track to record
their worst quarterly performance since late 2008 as fears
mounted about a global economic slowdown. [.EU]
Asian equities also dropped, extending the worst monthly
performance since the most volatile days of the global
financial crisis in October 2008. Chinese shares racked up
sharp losses as investors worried about a property market
correction. [ID:nL5E7KU0BV]
U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session on Thursday
as stronger-than-expected economic data and German approval of
a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst
fears hanging over the market.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)