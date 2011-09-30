* Chinese manufacturing shrinks in September
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Friday, putting equities on track
for their fifth straight monthly decline, as China's
manufacturing shrank and stirred fears the global economy was
slowing.
China's factory sector eased for a third consecutive month
in September, suggesting that the world's second-largest
economy is not immune to global headwinds, while factory
inflation quickened. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]
"China might be having some kind of pullback, and in Europe
we don't know how we'll swing with the sovereign debt issue,"
said Jeffrey Friedman, senior market strategist at MF Global in
Chicago.
"There are concerns of a global slowdown, and we don't have
any data to suggest we won't have a double-dip (recession). We
won't be out of this trading range for a while."
The U.S. Commerce Department said real consumer spending
was unchanged after rising 0.4 percent in July. Nominal
spending was up 0.2 percent after increasing 0.7 percent in
July. The increase last month was in line with economists'
expectations. [ID:nCAT005522]
Data later in the morning will give a picture of September
U.S. consumer confidence and Midwest manufacturing.
The Institute of Supply Management-Chicago's September
index of manufacturing activity is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
(1345 GMT) and is expected to show a drop to 55.5 from August's
56.5. That would be the lowest level since November 2009.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers final September consumer sentiment index is expected
at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect
a reading of 57.8, flat with the early September figure.
QUARTER-END SLUMP
The S&P 500 .SPX index has dropped more than 12 percent
this quarter and 4.8 percent for the month, putting the
benchmark index on pace for its worst quarterly performance
since 2008 as the euro zone debt crisis and weakening economic
data fuel concerns of a global slowdown.
As of Thursday's close, the Wilshire 5000 .W5000 index is
down 13.39 percent for the quarter, or approximately $2.2
trillion.
Market volatility is expected to remain high as traders
react to European headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment
of governments and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek
default.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 14.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 101
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 22.5 points.
Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) slumped 12.8 percent to $27.88 in
premarket trades after the industrial conglomerate cut its
third-quarter and full-year earnings forecast to below market
estimates, pointing to lower-than-expected demand at its key
North American residential and commercial security markets.
[ID:nL3E7KU1UB]
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N is in advanced talks to
merge its S&P Indexes business with CME Group Inc's (CME.O) Dow
Jones Indexes, a source familiar with the situation said on
Thursday. [ID:nS1E78S1XK]
