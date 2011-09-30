* Chinese manufacturing shrinks in September
* Ingersoll Rand tumbles on outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 500 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on
Friday, putting equities on track for their fifth straight
monthly decline, as China's manufacturing shrank and kept fears
of a global economic slowdown in the forefront.
The S&P 500 .SPX index has dropped more than 13 percent
this quarter and 5.8 percent in September, putting the
benchmark index on pace for its worst quarterly performance
since 2008 as the euro zone debt crisis and weakening economic
data fuel concerns economies around the globe are slowing.
As of Thursday's close, the Wilshire 5000 .W5000 index is
down 13.39 percent for the quarter, representing losses of
about $2.2 trillion.
China's factory sector eased for a third consecutive month
in September, suggesting that the world's second-largest
economy is not immune to headwinds, while factory inflation
quickened. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]
"It's the end of the quarter. Nothing is really going to
save this quarter in terms of anyone's performance," said Ken
Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.
"The earlier numbers that came out were not so bullish,
they were slightly weaker -- the mood has been so negative as
we came into this last quarter, you might even see a little bit
of a flush-out today."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 69.40
points, or 0.62 percent, to 11,084.58. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 11.56 points, or 1.00 percent, to
1,148.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 27.37 points,
or 1.10 percent, to 2,453.39.
Data from the Commerce Department showed U.S. incomes fell
for the first time in nearly two years in August and consumers
dug into their savings to keep spending. [ID:nCAT005522]
Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) tumbled 17.3 percent to $26.42 in
after the industrial conglomerate cut its third-quarter and
full-year earnings forecast to below market estimates, pointing
to lower-than-expected demand. The Morgan Stanley cyclical
index .CYC dropped 2.1. [ID:nL3E7KU1UB]
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer surprisingly rose to 60.4 in September from 56.5 in
August. Economists had forecast a September reading of 55.5.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final
September reading of the overall index on consumer sentiment
stood at 59.4, up from 57.8 earlier this month. Economists had
expected no change from the initial September reading.
[ID:nS1E78T0DV]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)