* Data from China, Europe weigh on sentiment
* Morgan Stanley plummets on contagion fears
* Ingersoll Rand tumbles on profit outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 500 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.7
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as
economic data from China and Europe fueled fears of a global
economic slowdown while Morgan Stanley (MS.N) plummeted due
fears about its exposure to European banks.
Equities were heading for a fifth monthly fall and their
worst quarter since the height of the financial crisis in the
fourth quarter of 2008. The S&P 500 .SPX index has lost
nearly than 13 percent this quarter and 5.6 percent in
September alone.
Stocks have been weighed down by signs of an global
economic slowdown and uncertainty about how euro zone leaders
would prevent a Greek default.
"There is a lot of fear that GDP growth is going to slow
down, or it's not going to be as fast as consensus estimates
assume," said Adam Krejcik an analyst at Roth Capital in
Newport Beach, California. "Generally speaking there is a lot
of fear out there, just a crisis of confidence."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 98.95
points, or 0.89 percent, to 11,055.03. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 13.36 points, or 1.15 percent, to
1,147.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 31.36 points,
or 1.26 percent, to 2,449.40.
Financials stumbled with Morgan Stanley off 7.6 percent to
$13.95. Investors appeared to be reacting to fear signals in
the credit markets. The cost of insuring Morgan Stanley's
five-year bonds spiked in recent days to almost three times
what it was on June 30. [ID:nS1E78T0RP]
China's manufacturing shrank for the third month in a row
and the longest contractional streak since 2009 in a troubling
sign for the world economy, which has looked to China as a rare
source of expansion. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]
Through Thursday, the MSCI All Country World Index
.MIWD00000PUS had lost about $4.7 trillion in market
capitalization and the S&P 500 has lost about $1.45 trillion in
market cap during this quarter.
Euro zone annual consumer prices unexpectedly rose in
September to 3.0 percent, data showed on Friday, and followed
surprisingly higher inflation in Germany. [ID:nB5E7HM023]
In what may be a precursor to the upcoming quarterly
earnings season, Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) tumbled 13.2 percent
to $27.75 in after the industrial conglomerate cut its
third-quarter and full-year earnings forecast to below market
estimates. The Morgan Stanley cyclical index .CYC dropped
2.1. [ID:nL3E7KU1UB]
Markets showed little reaction two U.S. economic reports
that were stronger than analysts expected.
Business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew more than
expected in September, buoyed by new orders and a jump in
employment. [ID:nS1E78T0K6]
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer surprisingly rose to 60.4 in September from 56.5 in
August. Economists had forecast a September reading of 55.5.
U.S. consumer sentiment improved in late September but
worries persisted about jobs and finances, which could curb
household spending in the coming months, the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan final September reading of the
overall index on consumer sentiment showed. [ID:nS1E78T0KY]
(Additional reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)