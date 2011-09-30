* Data from China, Europe weigh on sentiment
* Morgan Stanley plummets on contagion fears
* Ingersoll Rand tumbles on profit outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 500 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.5
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks were on course
for their worst quarter in three years on Friday as economic
data from China and Europe fueled fears of a global economic
slowdown while Morgan Stanley (MS.N) plummeted on concerns
about its exposure to European banks.
Equities were heading for a fifth monthly fall and their
worst quarter since the height of the credit crunch in the
fourth quarter of 2008. The S&P 500 .SPX index has lost
nearly than 13 percent this quarter and 6 percent in September
alone.
Stocks have been battered by signs of an global economic
slowdown and fears that a debt default by Greece could spark a
credit shock similar to that caused by the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in September 2008, sending markets into a tailspin.
Financial shares stumbled with Morgan Stanley, which was
off 7.6 percent to $13.95 as investors appeared to react to
fear signals in credit markets. The cost of insuring Morgan
Stanley's five-year bonds spiked in recent days to almost three
times what it was on June 30. It shares have erased all their
gains of the last three year. [ID:nS1E78T0RP]
"There is a lot of fear that GDP growth is going to slow
down, or it's not going to be as fast as consensus estimates
assume," said Adam Krejcik, an analyst at Roth Capital in
Newport Beach, California. "Generally speaking there is a lot
of fear out there, just a crisis of confidence."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 123.89
points, or 1.11 percent, to 11,030.09. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 15.75 points, or 1.36 percent, to
1,144.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 37.56 points,
or 1.51 percent, to 2,443.20.
Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE volatility index
.VIX, or VIX, rose more than 5 percent above 40, indicating
investors expect more volatility.
China's manufacturing shrank for the third month in a row
and the longest contractional streak since 2009 in a troubling
sign for the world economy, which has looked to China as a rare
source of expansion. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]
Through Thursday, the MSCI All Country World Index
.MIWD00000PUS had lost about $4.7 trillion in market
capitalization and the S&P 500 has lost about $1.45 trillion in
market cap during this quarter.
Euro zone annual consumer prices unexpectedly rose in
September to 3.0 percent, data showed on Friday, and followed
surprisingly higher inflation in Germany. [ID:nB5E7HM023]
In what may be a precursor to the quarterly earnings
season, Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) tumbled 13.2 percent to
$27.73 after the industrial conglomerate cut its third-quarter
and full-year earnings forecast to below market estimates. The
Morgan Stanley cyclical index .CYC dropped 3 percent.
[ID:nL3E7KU1UB]
Markets showed little reaction two U.S. economic reports
that were stronger than analysts expected.
Business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew more than
expected in September, buoyed by new orders and a jump in
employment. [ID:nS1E78T0K6]
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer surprisingly rose to 60.4 in September from 56.5 in
August. Economists had forecast a September reading of 55.5.
U.S. consumer sentiment improved in late September but
worries persisted about jobs and finances, which could curb
household spending in the coming months, the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan final September reading of the
overall index on consumer sentiment showed. [ID:nS1E78T0KY]
(Additional reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)