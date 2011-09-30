* Data from China raises fear about global growth
* Morgan Stanley plummets on bank contagion fears
* Ingersoll Rand tumbles on profit outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 2.2 pct, S&P 500 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.6
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks ended their worst
quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by
Europe's debt debacle, a U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering
global economy.
A steep slide on Friday closed out a fifth month of losses
as weak economic data from China sparked fears of a global
economic slowdown while investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
plummeted on concerns about its exposure to European banks.
The S&P 500 .SPX index has lost more than 14 percent this
quarter and over 7 percent in September alone. As of Thursday,
Wall Street's deep downturn in the third quarter wiped out $2.2
trillion of the Wiltshire 5000 index .W5000 -- the broadest
measure of U.S. stocks.
"Why is the market so soft and so weak? Because '08 is
still fresh in people's memories," said Joseph Mazzella, a
senior trader at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Stocks have been battered by the threat of a slowdown and
fears that a Greek debt default could spark a credit shock
similar to that caused by Lehman Brothers in September 2008,
sending markets into a tailspin.
Fears of a hard landing in the world's second largest
economy joined the potent mix troubling investors after China's
manufacturing sector shrank for the third month in a row.
HSBC's China flash purchasing managers index showed the
longest contractional streak since 2009 in a worrying sign for
the world economy, which has looked to China as a rare source
of expansion. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]
"The economic engine that has been driving growth has been
China and if that comes undone, it gets scary again," said
Mazzella.
Investors will be eyeing China's official PMI, due out on
Saturday, which may have edged up again in September. Any
disappointment there will be a blow for markets.
Financial shares stumbled with Morgan Stanley, which fell
10.5 percent to $13.51 as investors appeared to react to fear
signals in credit markets.
The cost of insuring Morgan Stanley's five-year bonds
spiked in recent days to almost three times what it was on June
30. It shares have erased all their gains of the last three
year. [ID:nS1E78T0RP]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 240.60
points, or 2.16 percent, to 10,913.38. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 28.98 points, or 2.50 percent, to
1,131.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 65.36 points,
or 2.63 percent, to 2,415.40.
Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE volatility index
.VIX, or VIX, rose more than 10 percent to 42.96, its highest
close since mid-August and indicating investors expect more
volatility ahead.
"There is a lot of fear that GDP growth is going to slow
down, or it's not going to be as fast as consensus estimates
assume," said Adam Krejcik, an analyst at Roth Capital in
Newport Beach, California. "Generally speaking there is a lot
of fear out there, just a crisis of confidence."
Through Thursday, the MSCI All Country World Index
.MIWD00000PUS had lost about $4.7 trillion in market
capitalization. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 has lost about $1.7
trillion in market cap during the quarter.
Euro zone annual consumer prices unexpectedly rose in
September 3.0 percent and followed surprisingly higher
inflation in Germany. [ID:nB5E7HM023]
In what may be a precursor to the quarterly earnings
season, Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) tumbled 12.1 percent to
$28.09 after the industrial conglomerate cut its third-quarter
and full-year earnings forecast to below market estimates. The
Morgan Stanley cyclical index .CYC dropped 3.6 percent.
[ID:nL3E7KU1UB]
Markets showed little reaction two U.S. economic reports
that were stronger than analysts expected.
Business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew more than
expected in September, buoyed by new orders and a jump in
employment. [ID:nS1E78T0K6]
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer surprisingly rose in September more than economists
had forecast.
U.S. consumer sentiment improved in late September but
worries persisted about jobs and finances, which could curb
household spending in the coming months, the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan final September reading of the
overall index on consumer sentiment showed. [ID:nS1E78T0KY]
About four stocks fell for every one that rose on the New
York Stock Exchange. On the Nasdaq, about 7 stocks fell for
every two that rose.
About 8.58 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, above this
year's daily average of 7.96 billion.
