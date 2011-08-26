NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street posted its first weekly gains in more than a month on Friday as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for The economy at its September meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 134.64 points, or 1.21 percent, at 11,284.46, according the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 17.50 points, or 1.51 percent, at 1,176.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 60.22 points, or 2.49 percent, at 2,479.85.

For the week, the Dow rose 4.3 percent while the S&P added 4.7 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 5.9 percent.

