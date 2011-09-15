NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity tenders in the fourth quarter alongside other major central banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 96.61 points, or 0.86 percent, to 11,343.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 11.29 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,199.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 23.87 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,596.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)