* U.S. IPO market back after 2-month hiatus
* First two IPOs are small, niche companies
* 700 companies looking to raise $40 bln in U.S. pipeline
By Clare Baldwin
NEW YORK, Oct 14 The U.S. IPO market may be
recovering, but with small deals rather than big, well-known
companies such as Zynga.
This week's initial public offering of wireless equipment
maker Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT.O) broke a 2-month drought in
the U.S. IPO market, suggesting that investors are again
willing to risk their money on new issues.
The IPO raised just over $100 million -- on the smaller
side for U.S. IPOs -- at $15 a share, or $6 less than the
midpoint of the estimated price range.
The cautious approach appears to have worked: Ubiquiti
shares rose 16.7 percent on their first day of trading on
Nasdaq.
Whether this deal will pave the way for others is yet to be
seen. Another small IPO, Zeltiq Aesthetics, is scheduled to
price next week. It is expected to raise about $105 million.
"Bankers are testing the water," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer for Harris Private Bank with $60 billion
under management.
Ablin said he, along with the rest of the market, would be
watching to see how the deals do.
Morningnotes.com founder and IPO analyst Ben Holmes agreed:
"What we want to see is that the equity capital markets can
function in this market and turn out product that people will
buy," he said. "This is a smoke signal for the market."
Europe's debt crisis and a weak U.S. economic recovery have
made it difficult to price new issues. Most companies have
opted to delay going public until there is less volatility.
Markets have been yo-yo-ing since a major sell-off in July,
but have risen in recent days. The Standard & Poor's 500 index
.INX.SPX closed at 1,224.58 on Friday, up 13.9 percent from
an intraday low on Oct. 4.
A market turnaround and lower levels of volatility will be
key to restarting the IPO market, experts said.
Companies, their bankers, and investors are anxiously
waiting for that to happen. Since the beginning of 2009, more
than 700 companies looking to raise more than $40 billion have
filed for U.S. IPOs, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Included in that backlog are large offerings from companies
such as game developer Zynga and daily deals site Groupon.
But for now, at least, the deals remain small.
Next Tuesday, Zeltiq Aesthetics and its owners are
scheduled to sell 7 million shares at $14 to $16 each. The IPO
would raise $105 million at the midpoint of the estimated price
range.
The company has developed a proprietary cooling technology
that eliminates body fat by cooling it. The company says the
technique, "CoolSculpting," is a good option for people who
can't get rid of the fat by dieting or exercising.
The company has never been profitable but received
clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in
September 2010. The shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq
under the symbol "ZLTQ".
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; Additional reporting
by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Richard Chang)