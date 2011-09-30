* Q3 equity fundraising down 48 pct at $99.5 bln vs Q3 2010
* Goldman Sachs retains equity league table crown in Q3
* Treasury sales of GM, AIG, Ally could be delayed -sources
* Euro zone jitters spread, hit share sales in US, Asia
By Kylie MacLellan and Clare Baldwin
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 30 A near shutdown in
global equity capital markets is forcing issuers to wait,
possibly delaying to next year much-anticipated offerings such
as the U.S. government's shares in bailed-out companies.
With the debt crisis still raging in Europe and the U.S.
economy struggling to recover, many issuers are preferring to
wait -- if they can -- for markets to calm down, bankers said.
"Right now, if you've got premier assets and you have the
ability to wait, most will," said Dan Cummings, global head of
equity and equity-linked capital markets at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch .
If the markets don't improve, for example, the U.S. Treasury
may not try to sell down its stakes this year in General Motors
Co , American International Group Inc , and Ally
Financial, several sources familiar with the situation said.
A delay in selling off these shares, which were acquired
through unpopular bailouts during the financial crisis, could
create problems for the administration, especially as the U.S.
election approaches next year.
The sources cautioned that no final decisions had been made,
and the U.S. Treasury declined comment.
The tough markets are hurting scores of companies around the
world. In fact, equity fundraising worldwide slumped to its
slowest since early 2009 in the third quarter, Thomson Reuters
data shows. Year-to-date, IPOs worldwide are down 7 percent.
A total of $99.5 billion was raised in global equity capital
markets in the third quarter, 48 percent less than was raised in
the same period last year, according to data through Sept. 28.
Mergers and acquisitions activity was also down in the third
quarter.
Goldman Sachs , which topped equity capital markets
league tables at the end of the first half of the year, kept its
crown in the third quarter.
"We are seeing a market which is unnerved by macro
uncertainty. It's not just new issues which are being affected
but also secondary market volumes and conviction-buying in
general," said Viswas Raghavan, head of international capital
markets at JPMorgan in London.
"Against this backdrop, investors believe there is nothing
which is a must have," Raghavan said.
In Europe, which has not seen a big IPO since Spanish
savings banks Bankia and Banca Civica raised
a combined 3.7 billion euros ($5 billion) in July, several
multibillion-euro deals slated for September and the fourth
quarter have been pushed back to next year.
Bankers said offerings by firms such as German chemicals
maker Evonik and Siemens's (SIEGn.DE) lighting unit Osram had
been considered bellwether deals, and their decision to postpone
made it less likely others would test the waters unless markets
improved significantly.
Spain's state lottery, which had been expected to be a rare
success story thanks to its strong, defensive profits and high,
monthly dividends, pulled its 7 billion euro IPO on Thursday due
to tough markets and political opposition.
"Things won't improve until we get some confidence. The
market is waiting for governments to deal with the debt and
economic crisis," said Maria Pinelli, Global Strategic Growth
Markets Leader at Ernst & Young.
Asia is feeling the effects, too.
Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for the last two
years, saw some $4.5 billion worth of deals pulled just last
week by companies including Sany Heavy Industry and
rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd .
Citic Securities , Sinohydro Group and Great Wall
Motor , which moved ahead with offerings, have either
priced weakly or struggled in the aftermarket.
Still, bankers are hanging on to some hope.
"Market windows can both open and close quite quickly," said
Philip Drury, Citigroup Inc's co-head of equity capital
markets in the Americas. "It would be premature at this point to
completely write off the next few months."
Jeff Bunzel, Credit Suisse's Americas head of
equity capital markets, said some technology or energy sector
deals, or deals with yield such as MLPs or REITs, could come to
the market this year.
The two biggest tech IPOs currently in the U.S. pipeline are
daily deals site Groupon and gamemaker Zynga.
"There are clearly a number of issuers who have opted to
just look at 2012," Bunzel said. "But there are transactions we
could see."
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Kylie MacLellan in
London; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Will Waterman)