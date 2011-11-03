NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. stocks fell to session lows, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in negative territory on Thursday after data on the services sector fell short of expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 33.15 points, or 0.28 percent, to 11,869.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX shed 0.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,237.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 7.00 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,632.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)