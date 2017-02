NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. stocks turned higher on Thursday after a key survey of the factory sector showed activity grew in August.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 66.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 11,679.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 7.36 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,226.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 17.13 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,596.59. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)