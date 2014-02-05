TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average briefly turned negative on Wednesday, dropping below the 14,000 threshold for the first time since October, with traders citing programme selling behind the move lower.

The Nikkei was up 0.7 percent at 14,110.84 after briefly dipping to 13,995.86 minutes after the start of the afternoon session.

"It seems the market is seeing a little bit of sell programmes," a Tokyo-based trader at a foreign bank said. "It kind of feel like that. The offers suddenly got heavy before the afternoon open."

The index rose as much as 1.7 percent in morning trade, rebounding from Tuesday's 4.2 percent slide made in response to disappointing U.S. factory activity data.