(Refiles to correct dateline)

TOKYO, Sept 30 The Nikkei share average snapped three days of gains on Friday, closing flat on the day, but posted its worst quarter in over a year as pension fund buying faded and weak stock markets in the rest of Asia dampened appetite for equities.

The Nikkei finished at 8,700.29, stumbling for the third time this month at its 25-day moving average. The broader TOPIX closed down 0.2 percent at 761.17, finishing down 10.4 percent for the quarter.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Joseph Radford)