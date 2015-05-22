BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
TOKYO May 22 The market capitalisation of the shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board hit a record high at the close on Friday, a milestone for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to revive the economy through reflation.
The total market capitalisation of the TSE's first section rose to 591.30 trillion yen ($4.9 trillion), surpassing the previous peak of 590.09 trillion yen hit in December 1989, when share prices hit record peaks at the height of the Japanese asset bubble. ($1 = 120.77 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.