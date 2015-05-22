* Japan stocks market capitalisation exceeds its 1989 peak
* Former national monopolies, Toyota, banks still dominate
* Market cap amounts to 118 pct of GDP
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 22 The market capitalisation of
shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board hit a
record high on Friday, topping a 26-year peak and marking one
victory in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign to jolt the
economy out of a long phase of deflation and stagnation.
The total market capitalisation of the TSE's first section
rose to 591.30 trillion yen ($4.9 trillion), surpassing
the previous peak of 590.09 trillion yen hit in December 1989,
when share prices hit record peaks at the height of the Japanese
asset bubble.
Although the TSE's Topix index is still more than 40
percent below its 1989 peak, the market's size grew as the
number of listed firms increased to 1,881 from 1,161 back then.
Topix closed at 1,647.85, compared to the record high of
2,884.80 hit in 1989.
Investors say the market's fundamentals look much better now
compared to 26 years ago, when Tokyo shares were traded at 60
times earnings. Ratios of price to earnings above 20 are often
considered too expensive.
Today, Japanese shares are traded at around 16 times
earnings on average, slightly less than Wall Street shares.
"While the market cap may be at a record, today's valuations
of Japanese equities are a world away from what they were at the
peak. This reflects the fact that Japanese companies overall
have managed to grow earnings per share over time, despite
effectively no nominal GDP growth over the past 20 years," said
Tristan Hanson, head of asset allocation at Ashburton
Investments in London.
Dividend yield on Tokyo stocks today is about 1.6 percent,
four times as much as the 10-year government bond yield. Back in
1989, dividend yield was around 0.4 percent, when the government
bond yielded almost six percent.
At the time, investors came up with many reasons to justify
high valuations, such as Q ratio, which measures the company's
value by including hidden gains on assets - a gauge that
backfired when asset prices started to fall.
"The whole market hype was based on inflated land prices
with layers of corporate debt upon it. In 2015 land prices are
still over 50 percent below their peak in 1989 and still lower
than 1980. The Japanese market of course is not a bargain
anymore, but it is still inexpensive," said Michael Kretschmer,
chief investment officer at Pelargos Capital in the Hague.
Still, unlike in the U.S., where new companies such as Apple
and Google led the expansion of market
capitalization, the list of big companies on the Tokyo bourse is
dominated by the same old names - with a few exceptions such as
Softbank.
"It is a mixed blessing. The top constituents of the market
haven't changed that much, showing lack of metabolism in the
market," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
The stock market has benefited in large part from the Bank
of Japan's huge stimulus drive, in which it has bought exchange
traded funds and its monetary easing has driven down yen,
helping exporters.
NTT, a former national telecom monopoly that was the largest
company in 1989, is still ranked as the third, with its spin-off
NTT Docomo coming at fifth. Japan Tobacco,
another former government-owned monopoly, came in the fourth.
The remainder of the firms that populate the top 10 include
Toyota Motor and banks, just as in the late 1980s.
The TSE's market cap now amounts to 118 percent of the
economy. Some investors think the market is at risk of
correction when the ratio rises above the 100 percent mark.
Japan's nominal GDP rose 1.9 percent in January-March, but
the economy is still five percent below the peak nominal size
reached in 1997.
($1 = 120.77 yen)
