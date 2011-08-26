NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors found few reasons to buy following a volatile week and ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 10.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 81 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 13.25 points. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)