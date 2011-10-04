NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 set to enter a bear market as European officials considered making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and fears of contagion grew.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 13 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 sank 122 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 21.5 points.