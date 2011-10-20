NEW YORK Oct 20 Major U.S. stock indexes extended losses in midday trading on Thursday on concerns whether European leaders could reach a deal on further strengthening the region's rescue fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 74.47 points, or 0.65 percent, to 11,430.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 8.40 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,201.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 33.79 points, or 1.30 percent, to 2,570.25.

Sources in Germany's ruling coalition said a weekend meeting will not reach a decision on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund.

