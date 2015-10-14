LONDON Oct 14 An unprecedented year so far for mergers & acquisitions (M&A) may point to rocky times ahead for equity investors, despite the air of corporate confidence that has accompanied some of the year's mega-deals.

Global M&A for the year-to-date has reached an all-time high, Thomson Reuters data showed last Friday, helped by deals such as Anheuser Busch InBev's record offer for SABMiller.

While big deals involving the likes of AB Inbev may suggest companies are confident in the market's future prospects, historically the picture has been far more mixed.

Indeed, peaks in global M&A have been more often associated with subsequent declines in stock markets, a Reuters graphic showed.

GRAPHIC: Global M&A and equities: reut.rs/1VSbfog

There are various theories that might explain the correlation. Some say that peaks in M&A activity come when companies have run out of ideas to grow the business organically, and the logic of consolidation often stems from cost-cutting in the face of dwindling market share rather than growing new business.

"The operating environment is relentlessly tough. In such circumstances, companies are considering M&A to shore up businesses, benefit from economies of scale and cut costs," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, market analyst at Charles Stanley.

"It reflects a desire to enhance bottom lines through these economies of scale rather than organically, which is a concern."

It's true that this analysis doesn't take into account the role of changing interest rates or levels of capital expenditure as factors that could drive both stock market performance and M&A levels.

However, much of the M&A activity is debt fuelled, and with analysts predicting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates within the next 12 months, investors could find that both levels of M&A and stock markets fall from their highs very quickly. (Reporting by Alistair Smout Graphic by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)